Daily Gospel, January 22, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 21, 2024, which is the Monday of the Third week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3, 22-30

“The scribes who had come from Jerusalem said of Jesus, “He is possessed by Beelzebul,” and “By the prince of demons he drives out demons.”

Summoning them, he began to speak to them in parables, “How can Satan drive out Satan?

If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.

And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand.

And if Satan has risen up against himself and is divided, he cannot stand; that is the end of him.

But no one can enter a strong man’s house to plunder his property unless he first ties up the strong man. Then he can plunder his house.

Amen, I say to you, all sins and all blasphemies that people utter will be forgiven them.

But whoever blasphemes against the holy Spirit will never have forgiveness, but is guilty of an everlasting sin.”

For they had said, “He has an unclean spirit.”

Source: Gospel.org

YESTERDAY’S GOSPEL: Daily Gospel, January 21, 2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP