Murder case filed vs 5 tagged in slay of Lapu market collector

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A murder case was filed against five individuals tagged in the killing of a Lapu-Lapu City market collector.

Public Market Executive Assistant for Market Operations, Christopher Ceniza was shot-killed by two individuals riding a motorcycle on January 5, while collecting market fees from the vendors.

Two of the suspects, who served as the middleman and driver, issued an extra-judicial confession and revealed the masterminds of the murder who were described as an office head and casual worker of the public market.

The middleman was identified as Aldin Peñaranda-Dungog, who works as a driver of the Lapu-Lapu City Clearing Team, and Rodel Asuque-Mojado, a barangay tanod, who serves as the driver of the gunman.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, who accompanied the police and the family of Ceniza during the filing of the murder case at the City Prosecutor’s Office, commended the police for bringing justice to the victim’s family.

“Tungod na sa pagtinabangay, sa atoang kapulisan, CCTV cameras, sa atong witnesses, ug usa niana ang pagtabang sab sa atoang pagtutok, pag follow-up sa maong panghitabo, nga matagaan og hustisya ang kamatayon sa usa sa atoang empleyado, nga sinaligan sa atoang merkado publiko,” Chan said.

The gunman, who was earlier apprehended due to involvement in the illegal drug trade, is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) detention cell.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, said that they refused to reveal yet the identity of the gunman and the two masterminds since the city prosecutor’s office is still awaiting for their counter-affidavit on the murder case filed against them.

City Prosecutor Ruso Zaragosa also said that they plan to establish a three-member panel of prosecutors to evaluate the evidence filed before their office.

They are also considering of making one of those involved in the murder to become a state witness.

