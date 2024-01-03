Ahong seeks justice for death of Lapu-Lapu City market employee

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is calling for justice for the death of a market employee Tuesday night.

“I condemn in the highest form the killing of our KAABAG Chris Ceniza karon lang jud gabhiona. Si Chris ang atong gitahasan ug sinaligan sa pagbantay sa atong public market nga nagtinarong intawon sa iyang trabaho apan gitapos lang ang iyang kinabuhi sa wa pa mailhi nga suspetsado,” Chan, who is currently in a vacation in Japan with his family, said in a Facebook post.

Ceniza, 49, was shot dead at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday while he was at the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market in Barangay Poblacion.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said Ceniza was collecting rent from vendors when a motorcycle that was boarded by two men stopped nearby.

According to Torres, the backrider fired four shots at Ceniza which caused his immediate death.

Ceniza, a resident of Purok Judas Belt in Barangay Pajo, is assigned to collect the rent of night vendors at the city’s public market.

Torres said they continue to investigate Ceniza’s case to identify the two suspects and determine the motive of his killing.

Mayor Chan has made a promise that he would do everything that he could to ensure that justice will be served.

