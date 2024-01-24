Suroy Suroy Sugbo In Photos: What does northern Cebu have to offer?

Here’s a sneak peek at what northern Cebu’s towns have in store for this year’s Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade.

An activity running since 2004, Suroy Suroy Sugbo has once again become a beacon for tourists and Cebuano citizens alike, allowing them to delve deeper into the culture and people of Cebu throughout every corner of its island.

For the Northern Cebu leg, the Cebu Provincial government has collaborated with 15 towns and cities, all of which are more than willing to host the delegates.

Consolacion

Compostela

Carmen



Sogod

Medellin

Daanbantayan





The Northern Escapade will last for three days, starting on January 23 and concluding on January 26, and will visit 15 towns across the north. With 600 delegates to accommodate, the first six towns of the Northern Cebu Escapade trail have not only met but exceeded the expectations of many.

From Consolacion’s delicious breakfast to Daanbantayan’s futuristic dinner views, Cebuanos and tourists alike enjoyed the first day of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade. With just two days left, we look forward to discovering what other places have in store.

