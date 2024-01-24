NBA: Tristan Thompson of Cavs suspended 25 games for doping

Los Angeles, United States—Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been given a 25-game suspension after testing positive for banned drugs, the NBA said on Tuesday.

An NBA statement said Thompson had been suspended without pay after traces of the growth hormone ibutamoren and bodybuilding supplement SARM LGD-4033 were found in his system.

Thompson will start his suspension on Wednesday when Cleveland face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

READ MORE: Sinulog Cup 2024: Team Khalifa outlasts UC in OT win

Thompson, 32, is in his second spell at Cleveland after rejoining the team from the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Thompson spent nine seasons in Cleveland from 2011-2020, helping the team win an NBA championship in the 2015-2016 season.

Stints with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and Los Los Angeles followed before he rejoined the Cavaliers last September in a one-year deal.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP