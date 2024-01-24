Naga : 2 men, who allegedly abducted, molested 2 minor sisters, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two young men, whose ages are 18 years old and 19 years old, were arrested for allegedly abducting and molesting two minors a 14-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister.

These happened in Barangay South Poblacion in the City of Naga in southern Cebu on Tuesday afternoon, January 23.

How Naga ‘molestation’ happened

According to investigation of the Naga Police Station, the two siblings went missing on January 21 at around 7:45 p.m.

The victims were allegedly brought to an improvised shelter or a hut near the suspects’ houses, where they were allegedly molested by the suspects several times.

In their defense, the suspects said that the victims allegedly voluntarily accompanied them since they had an intimate relationship.

They said that they only met each other on Facebook.

Suspects willing to marry victims

They said that they were also willing to marry the victims.

“Mangayo lang ko og pasaylo sa mga ginikanan,” Garbo said.

(I would like to ask forgiveness from their parents.)

“Adto na lang siya puyo sa amoa, ako na lang siyang pangasaw-on,” Aferez said, who claimed to have a relationshop with the 11-year-old victim.

(She can just live at my house, I will just marry her.)

Why the girls did not go home — suspects

The suspects told police that the girls were afraid to go home because their parents would surely be angry at them.

So the girls stayed at the hut since the evening of January 21.

According to the authorities, the girls were taken to the hut by the suspects on January 21, and they were rescued by police last January 23 where the suspects were also arrested.

The girls were rescued and turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Pollice said that the two young men, who did these to the two girls, would likely be facing charges for violation of Republic Act No. 11648 or statutory rape.

