IN PHOTOS: The beauty that is Bantayan Island

SANTA FE, CEBU, Philippines – Nestled like a hidden gem in the crystal clear waters of the Tañon Strait and the Visayan Sea, Bantayan Island stands as an enchanting reminder of the natural beauty of the Cebu Province.

Renowned for its pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant local culture, Bantayan Island is a destination that captivates the hearts of travelers seeking an authentic and awe-inspiring escape.

On the second day of Suroy Suroy Sugbo Northern Escapade, participants had the chance to explore Bantayan Island, after visiting and having their breakfast at the northern town of San Remigio.

Here are some photos from the beautiful island of Bantayan.

Off to Bantayan Island

Participants of the Suroy-Suroy were treated to highlights of the municipalities of Santa Fe, Madridejos, and Bantayan, on Bantayan Island, which took them approximately 21 hours to fully savor before leaving for their final trip on the third day of the event.

Santa Fe



Madridejos

Bantayan







The vibrant colors of the St. Peter and Paul Parish Church, in Bantayan town, the gentle sway of palms along Kota Beach in Santa Fe, and the crystalline waters of Paradise Beach create a tapestry of experiences that defy the passage of time.

As tourists venture back to the mainland for their final destination, they carry not only seashells and sand between their feet but the spirit of this enchanting destination through the Suroy Suroy Sugbo North Escapade experience.

The memories of hopping from one beach town to the other, and the friendly faces that welcomed them with open arms, will linger in their minds long after the journey ends.

