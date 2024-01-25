MCWD eyes additional Board members from other LGUs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The MCWD might include more members on its Board of Directors coming from other LGUs being served by the agency.

The new members would represent the other highly-urbanized cities, including five municipalities under Cebu Province.

In a press statement on Jan. 24, the MCWD board members said that they are ‘considering the inclusion of representation on the board’ for Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and other five municipalities of Cebu Province.

According to Jose Daluz III, MCWD chair, 49-percent of MCWD’s service connections are from outside Cebu City, therefore, it was only fair to include representatives from other municipalities and cities on the board.

In a press statement, it said that MCWD serves eight local government units: Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan, and Compostela.

As of December 2023, MCWD has a total of 205,882 service connections. Of the number, 104,996 are from Cebu City; 33,474 are from Mandaue City, and 17,639 are from Lapu-Lapu City.

Meanwhile, the combined service connections in Talisay City and the towns of Cordova, Compostela, Liloan, and Consolacion are 49,773.

“Considering the number of service connections that the towns and cities outside Cebu City have, it is just fair and proper for them to have a voice on the board,” Daluz said.

First time in MCWD history

The additional representation on the board is the first time in MCWD as the current MCWD board are sector representatives composed of professional, business, women, civic, and education.

Among the five sectors, the seats for civic and education remain vacant after Lawyers Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita decided to vacate their seats because of their refusal to recognize Jose Daluz III as their Chairman last year.

To make this happen, the local chief executives of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu will endorse their respective representatives, while the governor will endorse the representatives for the five LGUs under the province.

The names of the representatives from these LGUs will be submitted to the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) for confirmation. | with reports from Pia Piquero

