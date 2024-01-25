Kumbati 16: All set for Araneta, Magramo world title eliminator duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines—– Expect nothing but fireworks and a top-notch main event bout of the “Kumbati 16” after Omega Boxing Gym’s Christian “The Bomb” Araneta and Elorde Boxing Gym’s Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo passed the official weigh-in on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Axis Bar of the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Magramo and Araneta both tipped the weighing scales at 107.8 pounds, slightly lighter than the 108lbs weight limit, to schedule their much-awaited IBF world light flyweight title eliminator bout in the main event tomorrow, Friday, January 26, at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino’s grand ballroom.

For Magramo, the sacrifice and extensive training camp have given him the confidence to beat Araneta on the latter’s own turf.

“Hindi na man kami pumunta dito para magpatalo lang, di ba? So, gagamitin ko yung training naming. So let’s see tomorrow if the “Bomb can stop the Hurricane,” Magramo confidently said during the presser.

It was also Magramo’s response to Araneta’s camp who predicted a knockout win.

In earlier interviews, Araneta and his trainer, Julius Erving Junco, both expressed confidence that they would win by a knockout.

Junco, for his part, said he knows Araneta is mature enough to beat an opponent like Magramo.

“I’m confident that we can get the victory come January 26. Invited kayong lahat. Kung gusto nyo manuod ng pasabog at knockout, eto na yun, main event,” said Junco during the presser.

“Magramo’s a decent fighter, experienced boxer, yung prediction ko na knockout uulitin ko, it’s my opinion kasi yan ang nakikita ko kay Christian as his trainer for six years. Confident ako na ang boxer ko is very matured and Class A yung defense nya.”

In contrast, Araneta remained reserved. He said that he and Magramo are both Filipinos who dream of fighting for a world title. That’s why he will do his best to win.

“Dili ko mo ingon og knockout kay Filipino siya, Filipino sad ko. Ang ako ra kay duwaon ra ni,” contrary to his earlier statement that he can knockout Magramo.

On paper, Araneta has the upper hand in terms of experience. He has fought in two world title eliminators already, but both ended in questionable outcomes.

He has a record of 23 wins with 18 knockouts and two defeats. The two defeats were all from his failed world title eliminator bouts.

Meanwhile, Magramo boasts a 17-1-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts. He is the former WBO Oriental light flyweight champion about to make his first world title eliminator bout.

On the other hand, Omega Sports Promotions’ top honcho, Pio Paulo Castillo, does not put pressure on Araneta. Win or lose, they will continue to support Araneta. He expresses confidence that his boxer will emerge victorious tomorrow evening.

“Is it a make or break? Not necessarily; for us, we’ve been down that road; we failed to win our elimination bouts abroad. We believe that both of those were controversial,” said Castillo.

“We believe that Christian has no losses for us. If we say that he will come up short in his fight, that doesn’t mean anything to me or his coach. We’ve been together for more than six years as a solid team. So, it’s not a make-or-break situation. If we come up short, then we talk about it on Monday and get back on the drawing board so we can further improve.”

