Cesafi volleyball semifinals fire off tomorrow

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | January 26,2024 - 02:27 PM

Cesafi volleyball semifinals fire off tomorrow. In photo is a player from the USC Lady Warriors diving for a save during their match against the USPF Lady Panthers in the Cesafi women's volleyball tournament. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

A player from the USC Lady Warriors dives for a save during their match against the USPF Lady Panthers in the Cesafi women’s volleyball tournament. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) collegiate volleyball semifinals will unfold tomorrow, January 27, 2024, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus Gymnasium.

The men’s volleyball tournament defending champions Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats will face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

READ: Cesafi men’s volleyball: UC gears up for war after stellar elimination round campaign

Their match will be the last of the four semifinal matches to be played tomorrow starting at 9:00 a.m. 

Meanwhile, the women’s division defending champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars will have an early rematch with their rivals, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers in the opening match at 9:00 a.m. 

To recall, the Lady Jaguars beat the Lady Panthers in last year’s finals. 

READ: UC shocks USJ-R in Cesafi men’s volleyball

Also, the top-seeded University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will take on the USJ-R Jaguars in the other men’s division semifinals in the third match.

On the other hand, USC and CIT-U will square off in the other women’s semifinal pairing in the second match. 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cesafi, USC Lady Warriors, volleyball
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.