Cesafi volleyball semifinals fire off tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) collegiate volleyball semifinals will unfold tomorrow, January 27, 2024, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus Gymnasium.

The men’s volleyball tournament defending champions Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats will face the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

READ: Cesafi men’s volleyball: UC gears up for war after stellar elimination round campaign

Their match will be the last of the four semifinal matches to be played tomorrow starting at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the women’s division defending champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars will have an early rematch with their rivals, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers in the opening match at 9:00 a.m.

To recall, the Lady Jaguars beat the Lady Panthers in last year’s finals.

READ: UC shocks USJ-R in Cesafi men’s volleyball

Also, the top-seeded University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will take on the USJ-R Jaguars in the other men’s division semifinals in the third match.

On the other hand, USC and CIT-U will square off in the other women’s semifinal pairing in the second match.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP