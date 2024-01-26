BE Group’s vision unveiled

BE Group of Companies ushers in a new chapter with the inauguration of its new corporate office on the 15th floor of Mabuhay Tower in Cebu IT Park on January 24, 2024.

The new corporate headquarters blends traditional Filipino design with sleek modern aesthetics and integrates innovative smart technology.

Spanning more than 1,000 square meters, the spacious workplace houses about 100 of BE Group’s employees.

BE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Grand Benedicto shares that the opening of the new corporate office signifies BE Group’s thrust towards innovation and its consistent expansion in real estate and other fields of business.

“In BE, we always find ways to do things better. We always find ways to innovate and where we can partner with technology to make things work for us. In BE, we believe in positive change,” Benedicto said.

“We have five projects. I don’t think that’s a small thing for the newest player in the industry,” said Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BE Group of Companies, Nova Noval.

One of the youngest players in the field of real estate and tourism, BE Group of Companies also looks forward to all the expansion projects they have this year, including the establishment of a resort at Siargao, expected to be the largest of its kind in terms of accommodation, with almost 100 rooms at the coveted tourist destination.

With the flourishing success of BE Group in its various business ventures, it undeniably embodies its brand promise: BE is where you want to BE.

BE Group consists of Enrison Holdings, Inc., BE Resort, Benedict Ventures, Inc., BE Residences, Living Ideas, Mabuhay Filcement Inc., and Berben Logistics Inc. are just a few of its many subsidiaries and offers diverse services across the Philippines, including real estate, cement, trade, and furniture.

For more information, you can visit BE’s official Facebook page.

