EGS to be sanctioned for walking out of game vs UC

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sinulog Executive Committee and the organizers of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament will sanction EGS for walking out of their game on Thursday evening, January 25, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

In a statement released on Friday, January 26, by tournament commissioner Jake Mike Aton, they will impose appropriate punishment on EGS for abandoning their game against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at the 5:05 mark of the second period.

UC was leading 38-24 when EGS’ players started walking out from the court.

“The action of the team manager of EGS, who led the walkout of its team in the middle of the game, displayed very unsportsmanlike and unprofessional conduct. As we strive to raise the level and quality of the tournament, the league cannot tolerate the act, as it has truly offended the league, its organizers, the other teams, and thousands of fans on site and online,” said the statement.

EGS team owner Wilson Villanueva told CDN earlier that the main reason for them walking out of the game was the unfair referee decisions that resulted in the ejections of their players, Jojo Tangkay and Joseph Cabahug.

“The team may have reasons of its own, but the end does not justify the means. They could have resorted to other prudent means in the proper forum rather than walking out. However, as we understand the circumstances, the coaching staff and the players of the team have nothing to do with such, as they merely followed the order of their manager, who had control and moral ascendancy over them,” the statement added.

Villanueva also added that the game was already non-bearing, but they still committed to finishing their participation in the tournament as last year’s champion.

“Consequently, there will be sanctions imposed on the parties concerned. It is up to the league committee to decide after due deliberation with the chairman of the contest cluster of the Sinulog EXECOM,” the statement concluded.

The semifinals of the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament are currently happening at the same venue as of this writing.

