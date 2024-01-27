Another ugly walkout mars Sinulog Cup basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Another walkout marred the already tainted Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Cup and this time it happened in Friday night’s semifinal round.

The OCCCI Sheermasters-Ormoc marched to the championship round after the United Negros Basketball League (UNBL) All-Stars left the court with 14.7 seconds left in the game while trailing , 73-74.

As the game was winding down to its climactic end, UNBL decided to leave the Cebu City Sports Institute to the surprise of officials and spectators alike.

Nobody from the team issued an official statement about the walkout.

The UNBL walkout was conducted allegedly to protest alleged biased officiating, which reportedly favored the Ormoc-based Sheermasters, a UNBL staff said.

The staff however, requested not to be identified as he was not authorized to talk about the matter.

The decision to walk out was believed to have been triggered when veteran Mark Yee was called for an offensive foul while screening for his teammate. Yee collided with Jimpaul Amistoso of OCCCI, resulting in the offensive foul call.

It was the second ‘walkout’ incident in the Sinulog Cup.

On Thursday, the defending champions, EGS, stage a walkout from their non-bearing game against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Like UNBL, EGS decided not to continue playing due to alleged ‘biased officiating’ that resulted in two of their players getting ejected.

Before Friday night’s walkout, the game saw six lead changes and one deadlock. OCCCI was leading throughout the second half. Their biggest lead was 12, 66-54.

Cedric Manzano was having another stellar evening for the Sheermasters, scoring 19 points with 16 rebounds.

Cebuano Jancork Cabahug had 15, while John Arthur Calisay scored 10 points as the Sheermasters needed just one more win from hoisting the Sinulog Cup title.

CDN Digital reached out to UNBL team officials but hasn’t received any response as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the Sinulog Cup organizers are yet to make a statement regarding the walkout incident.

The Sheermasters will have a rematch with Z’Nars Jewelry-Marawi in tonight’s championship game which stakes a P150,000 purse.

The title match is scheduled at 7:00 p.m.

In their first meeting, OCCCI defeated Z’Nars, 92-76 last December 25, in Bracket B’s elimination round.

Z’Nars dumps Team Khalifa

Z’Nars made the finals with a command, 93-81 victory over Team Khalifa, also on Friday evening.

JB Bahio dominated the painted area with his double-double game of 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead Z’Nars.

Mac Tallo also had a stellar evening, scoring 19 points, while Bernie Brigondo and Emman Calo each had 14 markers.

USJ-R Jaguars’ Elmer Echavez spoiled his double-double game of 21 points and 11 rebounds for Team Khalifa.

Team captain Jaybie Mantilla had 20 points, while Kevin Ebona added 15 markers and Adven Jess Diputado chipped in 11 points.

No battle for third

According to Sinulog Cup organizer and Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros, there will be no battle-for-third tonight.

Instead, Hontiveros will award the third-place purse worth P50,000 to Team Khalifa after UNBL decided not to play for the third place trophy following their walkout.

