Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City lords Sinulog Cup 2024 cage wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Z’Nars Jewelers-Marawi City ruled the Sinulog Cup 2024 Basketball Tournament after outlasting the equally-determined OCCCI Sheermasters-Ormoc City, 95-89 in their winner-take-all championship game on Saturday evening at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

Mac Tallo was named the finals “Most Valuable Player” after dropping 21 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

He scored nine crucial points in the back-and-forth fourth-quarter battle. Veteran JR Quinahan finished with 23 points, with seven boards and two assists.

John Abad had 12 points, six of which were also scored in crunchtime, while Reed Juntilla tallied 10 markers.

The Sheermasters’ young guns were once again led by big man Cedric Manzano, who had 18 points with 11 rebounds, two blocks, two assists, and one steal.

John Arthur Calisay and Jancork Cabahug each scored 16 points, while Joshua Yerro and James Tempra each had 11 markers.

Representing the Muslim community

The proudest person last night was none other than Z’Nars’ team owner Al-Azis Macalandong who only wanted to represent the Muslim community in Cebu and Marawi City in joining the tournament.

“Ang pagrepresent sa Muslim community diri sa Cebu ug sa Marawi City ang tumong sa among pagsalmot ani,” Macalandong said.

(Representing the Muslim community here in Cebu and in Marawi City was the main reason for joining the tournament.)

“Para sad naa ta maistorya sa good side sa Marawi City. Wala gyud mi magexpect machampion mi pero sige mi ug ampo ug nisalig ra sad mi sa among team,” he said.

(So that we can tell the good side story of Marawi City We did not expect to become the chamion but we have always prayed and we trusted our team.)

“Gusto namo makahimo og history nga usa ka Marawi-based team ni champion ug dako nga liga. Maong pasalamat mi og dako sa mga Cebuanos nga nidawat namo as Cebuanos by choice,” he said.

(We want to make history that one Marawi-based team became a champion and this is a big league. That is why wer are so grateful to the Cebuanos who accepted us as Cebuanos by choice.)

The Jewelers pocketed the P150,000 champion’s purse, while the Sheermasters went home with a P100,000 first-runner-up purse.

Experience was the key

For his part, head coach Chelito Caro said that his players’ experience was their key in toppling down the erstwhile unbeaten Sheermasters.

In their first meeting, OCCCI defeated Z’Nars, 76-92, in the elimination round, but Caro made huge adjustments.

“Syempre mo matter gyud ang veterans like Mac Tallo, of course, special mention to John Abad nga nistep up sa last six minutes. Siya gyud nagpadaog ato. Momatter gyud ang mga veteran players compared sa pikas nga mga batan-on,” said Caro.

(Of course, the veterans mattered like Mac Tallo, of course, special mention to John Abad, who stepped up in the last six minutes. He was the one who made us win. Veteran players matter as compared to the other team, who are all young players.)

Their title-winning campaign in the Sinulog Cup 2024 was a morale-boosting experience for the team, who are eyeing the P700,000 purse in a commercial tournament in Zamboanga Sibugay against top-notch UAAP teams next month.

