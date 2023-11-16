Triathlon Philippines: NSA rebrands, new officials introduced

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine triathlon scene embraced huge changes with the rebranding of its official National Sports Association (NSA) and the introduction of its new officials earlier this week.

The massive changes started with the rebranding and renaming of the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) to the Triathlon Philippines.

Name change

This change came after the International Triathlon Union’s (ITU) name change to “World Triathlon,” which influenced TRAP to rebrand itself as Triathlon Philippines which was announced through its Facebook page on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Besides that, the newly-elected officers of the newly rebranded triathlon group was officially introduced also on Tuesday.

They were headed by president Ramon Marchan who is the successor of TRAP long-time president Tom Carrasco who will remain as a board member of the NSA.

New officers

Besides Marchan, he is joined by the newly rebranded triathlon group’s new vice president Stax Savellano and secretary general Sarita Zafra who will supervise the NSA moving forward.

Cebu, in particular has a huge role with Triathlon Philippines in terms of competitions.

Three of rebranded NSA group’s best triathletes in Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) are from Cebu. They are double-silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino, SEAG bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba, and SEAG gold medalist Matthew Justine Hermosa along with national triathlon coach Roland Remolino.

Al-Khobar triathlon

They recently competed in the 2023 Asia Triathlon Sprint Championships Al-Khobar in Saudi Arabia.

Triathlon Philippines’ first major event after rebranding will be the November 26 National Duathlon Championships in New Clark City in Tarlac.

