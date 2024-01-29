Smartbond, Blockout stage massive upsets in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2023 quarterfinals 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Huge upsets highlighted the start of the quarterfinals of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2023 last Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the CPA gymnasium in Cebu City.

Bracket B’s No.4 seed Smartbond defeated Bracket A’s top-seed Maxbond, 75-69, while Bracket A’s fourth seed Blockout narrowly defeated Bracket B’s top seed Confix, 66-61, in their crossover quarterfinals showdown.

With the upset victories, both Smartbond and Blockout booked tickets to the semifinals round of the Buildrite Cup 2023.

Ivan Deo erupted for 30 points with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal to topscore Smartbond.

Jett Latonio and Wesley Viejo also scored 15 and 14 points for Smartbond, respectively, in their huge win over Max Bond.

Meanwhile, John Bautista spoiled his 31-point double-double outing for Max Bond. Bautista paired his huge scoring performance with 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to put his team in the semifinals.

His teammate Kyle Esbra scored 17 points in their losing efforts.

On the other hand, Blockout’s John Tanagapa had a game-high double-double performance of 28 points with 12 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks to lead Blockout in beating Confix.

Sean Chan tallied 11 points with 10 boards for Blockout to help Tanagapa.

Mon Dico had 20 points and 16 rebounds, while James Cabardo had 17 markers and 13 boards in Confix’s losing efforts.

Smartbond will wait for the winning team between Tofil and Floortek in the other quarterfinal game. Also, Blockout is awaiting the winner of Stopgap and Sapal’s quarterfinal duel.

RELATED STORIES

12 teams vie for supremacy in the 1st Buildrite Basketball Cup

Buildrite Cup hoop tourney: 5-Confix, B-Max Bond get win No. 2

Engineers clinch victories, architects struggle in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2023

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP