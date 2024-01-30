Talisay shooting: Cops launch relentless pursuit of killers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Talisay City are on a relentless hunt for the two suspects who gunned down a man who was playing volleyball in Barangay Lagtang on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Residents of the barangay were shocked when two unidentified men suddenly shot Erby Linganay while he was immersed in a game of volleyball on Sunday night.

The 43-year-old Linganay was a resident of Purok Caimitohan, Barangay Lagtang and works as an in-house call center agent.

At around 6:50 p.m., the suspects arrived at the volleyball court and shot Linganay multiple times in front of bystanders. He was hit in the head and body, causing his untimely demise.

Talisay Police Chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua said his men are now pursuing a lead that he hopes could lead them to the suspects.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, January 30, Magbanua disclosed that they have also uncovered the possible motive behind the brutal Talisay shooting.

However, he said that they could not disclose these information as of now as they will still be conducting a deeper investigation.

“As of now, naa tay gisubay pero for the meantime, di pa sa namo [ma-disclose] kay amo pa giimbestigahan gyud og tarong,” stated Magbanua.

He also stated that they have interviewed all the witnesses present at the time of the incident in order to gain more information that could help solve the case.

The shooting took place with several witnesses in the area who saw the two suspects arrive while wearing black jackets, maong pants, and black face masks. In addition to this, the men were described to have a medium and slim build.

Two days after the attack, Magbanua assured that their investigation is relentless in order to give justice to Linganay’s death.

Furthermore, he disclosed that he has assured the victim’s family that the assailants responsible for their loved one’s death will be identified and apprehended as soon as possible.

