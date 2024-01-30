SVI Bohol bags BSAAA U-17 basketball title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boxing ring and basketball announcer Sandi Grumo steered the Saint Vincent Institute (SVI) Bohol in winning the under-17 division basketball title of the recently concluded Bohol Schools Amateur Athletic Association (BSAAA) over the weekend in Tagbilaran City.

Also known as the Ferrerians, SVI of Maribojoc, Bohol was rampaging throughout their BSAAA campaign since last year after finishing the elimination round with a perfect 10-0 (win-loss) record under Grumo’s leadership as the head coach.

They went on to defeat the Christ King Academy (CKA) in their best-of-three finals. Their first meeting was nothing short of being dominating after beating CKA, 78-63.

They went on to seal the series with a 107-100. All-in-all, they swept the tournament with a perfect 12-0 record including their back-to-back finals series victories.

“We went to the finals last year, but lost to games, also in the finals, pero karon perfect record mi. We worked so hard for this championship,” said Grumo who also runs the Future Basketball Academy based in Cebu.

To recall, Grumo, who is from Cebu, was part of the FBA team that represented Central Visayas in the inaugural national championships of the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) in Manila in 2023.

They finished as first-runners-up against the best under-18 boys teams in that national-level league.

Besides Grumo, Fr. Linuel Cañizares, Miyuki Coto, and Devon Dagamac served as team officials, while Ivan Angelo Valles was the team’s assistant coach.

The team’s roster was manned by Kayl Dumalag, Ramon Perez, Ramcel Varon, Dan Allen Feguiroa, Ferd Tina-e, Charles Ruiz, Jaylord Bongco, Justine Mark Alcala, Jaylord Duropan, Nicole Dumandan, James Daniel Malaque, Jian Arocha, Sebastian Suan, and Jericho Eyas.

Varon topscored SVI Ferrerians with his 30-point outing, while Feguiroa tallied 24 points and Dumalag added 14 points.

