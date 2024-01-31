Argao shooting: Murder raps filed vs retired military officer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Argao police have filed murder charge against a retired Army officer who turned himself in hours after he allegedly shot his neighbor in Barangay Gutlang on Sunday afternoon, January 28.

The suspect was identified as Eugenio Ramos, 58, a retired Philippine Army officer and a resident of the same barangay.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Bienvenido Amil, investigator at the Argao Municipal Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they filed the murder charge against Ramos at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday morning, January 31.

Ramos allegedly shot his neighbor, Honorato Geverola, 66, which lead to the latter’s untimely demise.

According to Amil, Geverola was standing by the side of the road when Ramos, who was armed with a .45 caliber pistol, approached the latter at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Ramos allegedly shot Geverola once on his back before he fled.

Geverola was already dead when Argao police arrived at the crime scene, Amil said.

He added that a few hours later, Ramos appeared at the Argao Municipal Police Station to surrender. He also turned over the firearm that he used in killing Ramos.

Upon verification, Amil said they learned that the gun was registered under Ramos’ name.

The hand gun was immediately subjected to ballistics examination, he added.

During his surrender, Amil said that Ramos admitted to killing Geverola. Their investigation showed that Ramos had an earlier argument with Geverola but he would no longer say what caused the argument.

Amil said they now consider personal grudge as the motive behind the deadly shooting.

The retired army officer is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Argao Municipal Police Station.

