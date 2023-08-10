Man accused of killing sister-in-law in Argao surrenders to police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The man who allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law over a road barricade issue in Barangay Tigiub, Argao town, Cebu on Tuesday, August 8,2023, has surrendered to the police.

The suspect, identified by the police as 38 year-old Rufo Villacorte Manila, is the brother of the victim’s husband.

Manila is accused of shooting the victim, Rufa Alcosero Velchez, 43, allegedly due to personal grudge.

READ: Argao police going after man accused of killing woman over road barricade

The incident was witnessed by the victim’s 14 year-old son.

Police earlier said that the motive behind the crime was personal judge. Allegedly, the suspect cut through piles of tree trunks with a saw in order to pass through to their residence. The trunks were in front the suspect’s house.

Police Major Ivy Martin Bartolome, in her report, stated that the suspect voluntarily surrendered to the Argao Police Station after learning a hot pursuit operation was conducted against him.

The suspect submitted himself to the police with the assistance of his wife, Celestina Manila, at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

She added that Manila was personally pinpointed by the witness, Joshryl Velchez, as the person who allegedly shot and killed the victim.

Manila will be facing charges of murder, according to the police report.

Argao is a first class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

/bmjo

