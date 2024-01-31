Mandaue police nab ex-con with ‘shabu’ worth P680,000

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – An ex-convict was arrested anew for the possession of illegal drugs.

Mandaue City police confiscated suspected shabu worth at least P680,000 from the possession of alyas Nico during a buy-bust operation conducted on F.E Zuellig St. in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at dawn on Wednesday, January 31.

Nico, 33, is a resident of Barangay Jagobiao in the same city.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Nico was a High Value Individual (HVI) who was also collared and jailed for the same offense in September 2023.

However, he was released from jail after he agreed to plea bargain.

But despite his earlier arrest, Nico returned to peddling illegal drugs.

Villaro said they placed Nico under surveillance for a few weeks before they planned the buy-bust operation Wednesday dawn.

She said that Nico’s name was mentioned in an anti-illegal drug operation that they conducted earlier.

Based on the information that they gathered, Nico was able to dispose 300 grams of shabu per week to buyers who come from the different barangays in Mandaue City.

Villaro added that they have also identified the source of the shabu that alyas Nico was peddling. The said supplier is now the focus on their follow up investigation.

Nico is currently detained at the Canduman Police Station while police prepare for the filing of charges for the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 against him.

