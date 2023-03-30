Mandaue drug bust: Case readied against man caught with P800,000 worth of ‘shabu’

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Station 4 is scheduled to file a case against a 33-year-old man who was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cabancalan on Wednesday evening, March 29.

Station Chief Police Captain Armil Coloscos said that they were only waiting for the result of the examination of the confiscated ‘shabu’ from the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 7 (RCLO-7).

“Hulat na lang sa result sa crime lab para ma file na ang kaso,” said Coloscos.

(We are just waiting for the result of the crime lab so that we can file the case.)

Coloscos said that confiscated sachets of shabu were sent to the crime lab to undergo examination. A case will only be filed against those arrested in a buy-bust operation when the result of the exam would test positive.

Coloscos said that Floyd Jemlan Capadiso was detained in Casuntingan Police Station or Police Station 4 of the Mandaue City Police Office while waiting the case be filed against him.

He is facing charges for violating section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or for possession and selling of illegal drugs.

Capadiso, who is from Purok Gabriela Silang, Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town in northern Cebu, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Pilit, Barangay Cabancalan in Mandaue City at past 11 p.m on Wednesday.

During the operation, the Casuntingan Police Station together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated 120 grams of shabu from Capadiso. It had a street value of P816,000.

