Hontiveros dares both Marcos and Duterte to undergo drug test

MANILA, Philippines — In order to put an end to tirades from both camps, opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros encouraged on Wednesday both President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former chief executive Rodrigo Duterte to undergo drug tests.

“Drug testing should always be suspicionless and voluntary. Para matapos na ang patutsadahan sa drug use ng dalawang lider ng bansa, I encourage them both to take the test,” said Hontiveros, answering a media query on the issue.

(In order to put an end to all these tirades, I encourage them both to take the test.)

Duterte earlier challenged Marcos to undergo a drug test from an “independent body.”

To recall, Duterte likewise called Marcos “bangag” or a drug addict, further alleging that First Lady Liza Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez were the ones beyond the controversial signature campaign for Charter change.

On the other hand, President Marcos did not let the former chief executive get away with his allegations.

In return, Marcos said fentanyl — an addictive painkiller — is now taking a toll on Duterte’s health.

Following Duterte’s allegations, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency made clear that Marcos was never once included on the government’s list of illegal drug users.

Hontiveros said both should submit themselves to drug test.

