4.9 magnitude quake rattles Occidental Mindoro – Phivolcs

By: Madonna Virola - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | February 01,2024 - 11:50 AM

Phivolcs update

CITY OF CALAPAN — A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook areas in Occidental Mindoro province on Thursday, Feb. 1, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake, with a tectonic origin, occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers, according to Phivolcs’ 5:31 a.m. bulletin.

It struck at 13 kilometers northwest of Abra de Ilog in Occidental Mindoro at 4:46 a.m.

It was felt at Intensity IV in Abra de Ilog and Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; at Intensity III in the City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; Intensity II in the City of Tagaytay, Cavite; and Intensity I in Batangas City, Cuenca, Mataas na Kahoy, and San Luis, Batangas.

The Phivolcs said damage to property were expected but the local government has not received reports as of this writing. No aftershocks were expected.

READ MORE: Phivolcs reports 73 aftershocks from Occidental Mindoro quake on …

 

 

 

TAGS: earthquake, philvocs
