Lapu-Lapu: 2 from city hospital fail drug test, risk termination

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Two of the more than a hundred employees of the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital tested positive for illegal drugs use during a surprise drug test held on Friday.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said the two employees risk termination from government service.

But Lao said he could not yet give additional information on said employees as he is still to check on their status when work resumes on Monday.

He will also have to determine which departments of the city hospital they are assigned to.

A total of 108 hospital employees led by their head, Dr. Deborah Ann Custodio, were made to submit their urine samples on Friday for drug testing.

The conduct of the mandatory and surprise drug test was in compliance with an Executive Order signed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan which orders the promotion of a drug-free workplace.

“The test aims to ensure that no government employees at the city hospital are involved in drug use,” Lao said.

Lao said it will now be up to Mayor Chan to decide on the fate of the two hospital employees.

In an earlier interview, Chan said that City Hall employees who test positive for illegal drugs will immediately be terminated.

However, Chan said they will be given a chance to reform and reapply for employment at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall after they undergo drug rehabilitation that will be initiated by CLOSAP.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu: 2 members of city’s clearing team fail drug test

Drug test: 3 Lapu CTMS employees fail random testing

Lapu-Lapu drug test: 8 positive for drugs in Brgys Pusok, Pajo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP