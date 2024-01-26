Lapu-Lapu: 2 members of city’s clearing team fail drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Two individuals were found positive of using illegal drugs during the drug test initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, 2024.

Twenty six personnel from the City’s Clearing Team underwent the drug test, after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan called a meeting.

READ: Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcers, who failed drug test, will be fired — Mayor Chan

Lapu-Lapu mayor orders to CLOSAP

Chan earlier issued a marching order to CLOSAP to conduct a surprise drug tests to all City Hall workers to ensure that their employees were clear from using illegal drugs.

“Mayor Chan want to ensure that all city hall employees are clear from illegal drugs since they carry the name of the city government,” Garry Lao said, executive director of CLOSAP.

Lao said more employees will undergo mandatory and surprise random drug tests throughout the year.

READ: 115 Lapu-Lapu JOs, traffic enforcers undergo drug test

JOs’ undergo drug test

On Monday, January 22, 115 job order employees from the city hall and traffic enforcers from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) underwent random testing.

Of the 115 tested, three CTMS personnel were allegedly found positive for using methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as shabu.

READ: CCTO chief: 10 traffic enforcers test positive for drugs, may lose jobs

Barangay Basak drug test

On January 12, CLOSAP tested on 69 employees of Barangay Basak, wherein 1 turned out to be positive for using illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, on January 15, seven were found positive from the 86 Barangay Pusok personnel who underwent testing.

Chan earlier said that those who were found positive of using illegal drugs would be terminated in their jobs.

ALSO READ

20 Negros Occidental gov’t employees test positive for drugs

Drug test: 3 Lapu CTMS employees fail random testing

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP