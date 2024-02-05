Cebu Province passes ‘Good Financial Housekeeping’ from DILG

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government recently passed the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) ‘Good Financial Housekeeping’ (GFH) for the year 2023.

Based on DILG’s data on Jan. 25, 2024, Cebu Province is among the passers of the GFH.

This assessment is given to an LGU that exhibits compliance with accounting and auditing standards, rules and regulations, according to the DILG.

In a post by Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, DILG Cebu Provincial Director Lawyer Ian Kenneth Lucero said the award was ‘a testament to financial transparency and the institution of public reporting of budgets and expenditures of the Provincial Government of Cebu under Gov. Gwen Garcia.’

“Kini pasabot ani nga assured gyod ang mga taw asa padulong, asa gigamit ang kwarta. Transparent kaayo, maayo ang pagdumala when it comes to financial management, especially with COA findings and report na siya,” Lucero said as quoted from Sugbo News.

According to DILG, the 2023 GFH criteria are: most recent Commission on Audit (COA) Audit opinion, unqualified or qualified for 2021 or 2022, based on the annual audit report posted in the COA website; and compliance with DILG’s full disclosure policy requirements.

Lucero said that he could not forget when Garcia mentions about ‘public funds’ saying that the people own the funds, not her.

He recalled Garcia telling him, “So di ko patuyang, di ko pataka og gasto.”

“Mao gyud na iyaha, kinahanaglang protected gyod ug padung gyod sa mga Cebuano,” he added.

The Provincial Government also passed last year’s assessment of the DILG.

/bmjo

