Sugbu Bowling: Avila is January’s “Bowler of the Month” 

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 05,2024 - 07:55 PM

Joma Avila (center) is flanked by the father and son tandem of Uwe Schulze (left) and Cedric Luckenwald (right) after he was named SUGBU "Bowler of the Month" for January.

Joma Avila (center) is flanked by the father and son tandem of Uwe Schulze (left) and Cedric Luckenwald (right) after he was named SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” for January. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Sugbuanon Bowlers United’s (SUGBU) young ace keglers, Joma Avila, was named the “Bowler of the Month” for January after lording last Sunday’s monthly championships at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 16-year-old Avila defeated Uwe Schulze in their championship showdown with his 203 pinfalls over the latter’s 190 pinfalls. 

Avila, a senior high school student from the University of San Carlos (USC), automatically earned the championship slot after topping the SUGBU five-game qualifying round. 

He finished with 1,058 pinfalls, while Schulze trailed him at second place with 977 pinfalls, followed by the latter’s son Cedric Luckenwald with 972 pinfalls. 

In the knockout round, Schulze defeated Luckenwald with 174 pinfalls to advance to the championship match, while the latter had 150 pinfalls.

The rest of the bowlers who made it into the top 10 of the SUGBU qualifying round were MJ Villa (965), Rommel Calipay (964), Rey Velarde (952), Dodong Dante (937), Edgar Alqueza (933), Tess Regino (900), and Heber Alqueza (885). 

Besides the cash prize and a brand-new bowling ball, Avila earned himself a slot to play for SUGBU in the upcoming KBA Open in Cagayan de Oro City from February 21 to 25. 

RELATED STORIES

Vivian Padawan, 75, wins SUGBU Bowler of the Year crown

Bolongan rules SUGBU Bowling Shootout tilt

Ramil completes cast of Sugbu ‘Bowler of the Year’ contenders

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Bowler Of the Month, bowling, SUGBU Bowling Shootout Tournament
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.