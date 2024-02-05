Sugbu Bowling: Avila is January’s “Bowler of the Month” 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Sugbuanon Bowlers United’s (SUGBU) young ace keglers, Joma Avila, was named the “Bowler of the Month” for January after lording last Sunday’s monthly championships at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 16-year-old Avila defeated Uwe Schulze in their championship showdown with his 203 pinfalls over the latter’s 190 pinfalls.

Avila, a senior high school student from the University of San Carlos (USC), automatically earned the championship slot after topping the SUGBU five-game qualifying round.

He finished with 1,058 pinfalls, while Schulze trailed him at second place with 977 pinfalls, followed by the latter’s son Cedric Luckenwald with 972 pinfalls.

In the knockout round, Schulze defeated Luckenwald with 174 pinfalls to advance to the championship match, while the latter had 150 pinfalls.

The rest of the bowlers who made it into the top 10 of the SUGBU qualifying round were MJ Villa (965), Rommel Calipay (964), Rey Velarde (952), Dodong Dante (937), Edgar Alqueza (933), Tess Regino (900), and Heber Alqueza (885).

Besides the cash prize and a brand-new bowling ball, Avila earned himself a slot to play for SUGBU in the upcoming KBA Open in Cagayan de Oro City from February 21 to 25.

