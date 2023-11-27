Ramil completes cast of Sugbu ‘Bowler of the Year’ contenders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Year” cast of contenders has been completed after holding its last monthly finals tournament on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Senior kegler Chris Ramil was named the “Bowler of the Month” for November after topping the monthly tournament on Sunday.

11 contenders to fight for Bowler of the Year title

A total of 11 contenders will vie for SUGBU’s coveted “Bowler of the Year” slated on December 17, at the same venue.

Ramil topped last Sunday’s competition by defeating Mel Fines in the final round, 203-166, pinfalls. Ramil earned a ticket to the final round after topping the elimination round with his 970-pinfall outing.

Meanwhile, Fines came in second with 964 pinfalls followed by Joe Garces at third with 939 pinfalls.

Rest of Bowler of the Year contenders

Fines and Garces battled in the knockout round to earn a ticket to the final round.

Fines finished with 190 pinfalls to narrowly beat Garces who had 187 pinfalls.

The rest of the “Bowler of the Year” contenders are Vivian Padawan (February), Luke Bolongan (March), Lemuel Paquibut (April), Marvin Sevilla (May), Aui Padawan (June), Nestor Ranido (July), Rene Ceniza (August), Manny Bueno (September), and Rey Velarde (October).

