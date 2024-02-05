PH to become middle power with acquisition of new defense equipment — NSC

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will become a middle power in arms capabilities with the acquisition of new defense equipment, said National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya on Friday.

In an ambush interview, Malaya said that the acquisition of submarines is critical to bolster the country’s maritime security.

“For so long, the Philippine military has also been considered the weakest in our region. With the acquisition of this defense equipment, we will no longer be called the weakest,” said Malaya in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We will now become a middle power in terms of our armed capabilities, and that is a game changer because that will increase our defense posture,” he added.

According to Malaya, the Philippines will also receive a delivery of supersonic missiles by March.

“The capacity of the Philippine Marines, sila yung hahawak nung BrahMos missiles, will be significantly improved. We also want to do the same for the Philippine Navy. And the acquisition of submarines will significantly improve our capabilities,” said Malaya.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already approved the purchase of the Philippines’ first submarine.

The modernization of the Philippines’ defense capabilities comes amid heightened tensions with China over the West Philippine Sea.

Beijing has repeatedly shown aggression in the disputed waters, with actions ranging from the use of water cannons on Philippine vessels to direct collisions.

RELATED STORIES

Marcos OKs military’s P2-trillion wish list for weapons, equipment

France explores defense collaboration with PH including supplying submarines

PH, China agree to ease tensions in WPS during bilateral talks

PH own defense industry eyed; P1-B seed fund set

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP