Pagasa: Fair Tuesday weather in most parts of PH
MANILA, Philippines — Tuesday is anticipated to have fair weather and clear skies in most areas of the country due to the easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng easterlies sa bansa, kaya sa Luzon inaasahan pa rin ang maganda at maaliwalalas, maalinsangan na panahon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
(The effects of easterlies will persist; in Luzon, fair and sunny weather is still expected.)
“Pero may tiyansa pa rin ng localized thunderstorms lalo na sa silangang Luzon, sa Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, at sa bahagi po ng Bicol region,” he added.
(However, there is still a chance of localized thunderstorms, especially in the eastern parts of Luzon, particularly Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and parts of the Bicol region.)
The entire Visayas and majority Mindanao will likewise experience fair weather conditions, with chances of rain due to localized thunderstorms.
Overcast skies will prevail over the Davao region due to the trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).
According to Aurelio, no LPAs or storms are expected to enter or form within PAR in the next two days.
No gale warning is in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas on Tuesday
Metro Manila: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 14 to 26 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
ALSO READ
Chilly weather stays in parts of PH due to northeast monsoon
Cebu can expect pleasant weather in the coming week – Pagasa-Mactan
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.