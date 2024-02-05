Pagasa: Fair Tuesday weather in most parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — Tuesday is anticipated to have fair weather and clear skies in most areas of the country due to the easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng easterlies sa bansa, kaya sa Luzon inaasahan pa rin ang maganda at maaliwalalas, maalinsangan na panahon,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(The effects of easterlies will persist; in Luzon, fair and sunny weather is still expected.)

“Pero may tiyansa pa rin ng localized thunderstorms lalo na sa silangang Luzon, sa Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, at sa bahagi po ng Bicol region,” he added.

(However, there is still a chance of localized thunderstorms, especially in the eastern parts of Luzon, particularly Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and parts of the Bicol region.)

The entire Visayas and majority Mindanao will likewise experience fair weather conditions, with chances of rain due to localized thunderstorms.

Overcast skies will prevail over the Davao region due to the trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

According to Aurelio, no LPAs or storms are expected to enter or form within PAR in the next two days.

No gale warning is in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas on Tuesday

Metro Manila: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 14 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 21 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

ALSO READ

Chilly weather stays in parts of PH due to northeast monsoon

Cebu can expect pleasant weather in the coming week – Pagasa-Mactan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP