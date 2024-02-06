Fuel prices in Cebu City as of Feb. 6: Gasoline up by 75 centavos, diesel by P1.50

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another round of increase in fuel prices greeted motorists on Tuesday, February 6.

Local oil firms announced in separate advisories that the prices of gasoline will increase by 75 centavos per liter and diesel by P1.50 per liter.

Meanwhile, kerosene was up by 80 centavos per liter.

The Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau said that the increase was due to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cutting production by 2.2 million barrels per day.

The DOE expects this situation to extend until the end of the first quarter this year.

Last week, the price of gasoline also climbed by P1.30 per liter, diesel by P1 per liter, and kerosene by P1.35 per liter.

Here is a list of the fuel prices in some gasoline stations in Cebu City as of February 6, 2024:

Shell Gas Station Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St.

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.00

V-Power Gasoline – P73.43

Fuel Save Diesel – P60.60

V-Power Diesel – P69.09

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P60.60

V-Power Diesel – P69.09

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65.00

V-Power Gasoline – P70.90

V-Power Racing – P73.49

Petron Gas Station (V. Rama Avenue, Cebu City)

Diesel MAX – P58.20

XTRA Advance – P62.15

XCS – P63.05

Gaas – P75.32

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P59.15

XTRA Advance – P63.25

XCS – P64.15

Gaas – P74.12

Shell Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P65

V-Power Gasoline – P70.90

Fuel Save Diesel – P59.80

V-Power Diesel – P68.29

V-Power Racing – P73.49

/With a report from Inquirer.net

