Beware of ‘love scams’ as Valentine’s Day nears — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Tuesday warned Filipinos of possible love scams as Valentine’s Day approaches.

In a Palace briefing, Abalos explained that these involve criminals studying the personal life and interests of their targets and appealing to them emotionally.

“Iyong love scam, I don’t know if you’ve heard about the love scam ‘no. Iyong love scam, tinitingnan nila iyong to the profile kung sino iyong malungkot, nag-iisa, ano iyong music na hilig mo, ano iyong hilig mong kinakain, ganito and then iyong weakness mo doon ka pinapasok, talagang sindikato,” said Abalos.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said that the data for this kind of a scam has been mixed with estafa and swindling cases, so the DILG does not have the exact data yet.

Abalos warned the public not to just click any link sent to them.

“Magba-Valentine na, medyo pag-ingatan lang po natin. Iyong hindi natin kakilala, pag-ingatan natin nang husto,” said Abalos.

(It will be Valentine’s soon, so we should be careful. We should be careful around those we do not know well.)

