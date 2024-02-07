Daily Gospel, February 7

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 7, 2024, which is the Wednesdy of the fifth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, February 6

Daily Gospel, February 5

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7, 14-23.

Jesus summoned the crowd again and said to them, “Hear me, all of you, and understand.

Nothing that enters one from outside can defile that person; but the things that come out from within are what defile.”

When he got home away from the crowd his disciples questioned him about the parable.

He said to them, “Are even you likewise without understanding? Do you not realize that everything that goes into a person from outside cannot defile,

since it enters not the heart but the stomach and passes out into the latrine?” (Thus he declared all foods clean.)

But what comes out of a person, that is what defiles.

From within people, from their hearts, come evil thoughts, unchastity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, licentiousness, envy, blasphemy, arrogance, folly.

All these evils come from within and they defile.”

Source: DailyGospel.org

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP