BFAR urges traders to comply with EO on unsanitary transport of wet goods

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has commended Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for issuing an executive order that prohibits the entry of vehicles transporting wet goods from unsanitary conditions within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Cebu.

BFAR-7 Provincial Fishery Officer Joel Clapano urged stakeholders and fish traders to comply with the executive order of the governor, which reiterates the provisions of Presidential Decree No. 856 or the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines.

“We are also commending the initiative of the province headed by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and all of the regional directors are already conducting a management meeting regarding the executive order,” Clapano said.

He said that they will be conducting an information, and education campaign regarding the sanitation and hazards of unsanitary practices of delivering fish products.

“So mao gyud na’y himoon sa mga stakeholders or mga fish traders nga mo-deliver ug mamaligya og fishery products coming from different provinces nga mosud diri sa Cebu Province,” he added.

The executive order includes the restriction of using open containers or recyclable leaking styrofoam, overflowing containers, improper drainage, presence of dirt or debris, unsanitary packaging materials, and lack of proper ventilation in enclosed vehicles.

“The improper discharge of toxic matter or waste water in the street [is considered] as a nuisance that harms health, endangers life, and disrupts the community,” he said.

He said that most of the fish supply in the province of Cebu comes from Zamboanga and Negros Island.

With this, Clapano appealed to fish traders to comply with the protocol outlined in the governor’s executive order to ensure the health and security of the public.

