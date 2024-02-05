Daily Gospel, February 5

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 5, 2024, which is the Monday of the fifth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 6,53-56

After making the crossing to the other side of the sea, Jesus and his disciples came to land at Gennesaret and tied up there.

As they were leaving the boat, people immediately recognized him.

They scurried about the surrounding country and began to bring in the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was.

Whatever villages or towns or countryside he entered, they laid the sick in the marketplaces and begged him that they might touch only the tassel on his cloak; and as many as touched it were healed.

