Intensify efforts against child abuse – Cebu City dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebu City legislator urged barangays to intensify efforts against child abuse like trafficking, online, and sexual exploitation.

Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco penned a resolution requesting the 80 barangays of Cebu City through the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) to reconvene the Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) under City Ordinance 2163.

Ordinance 2163 also known as the “Cebu Anti-Trafficking in Persons Ordinance also establishes an Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking.

In his resolution, Cuenco requested the City of Cebu through the ABC to reconvene with the BCPC in coordination with the Cebu City Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking-Online Exploitation and Abuse of Children.

The child abuse resolution was approved during the City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, February 7.

“Actually, the motivation was my privilege speech last September [2023]. Regarding lage the… mga cases of child abuse… sexual trafficking. Duna napuy nadakpan didto sa Pinamungajan,” Cuenco said.

Last February 2, a 31-year-old mother from Cebu City was nabbed for allegedly peddling her 8-year-old daughter by offering the child’s explicit photos and videos to foreign customers online.

It was also noted that Cebu City has witnessed three instances of Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children (OSEAC) occurring in Barangays Luz, Suba, and Tisa in the preceding year.

Councilor Cuenco also confirmed that there is an increase in cases of child abuse, but apprehensions were not made due to the lack of coordination among concerned agencies.

“Yes [nisaka]. Dunay mga report. Again, dili pajud nato ma-apprehend because walay coordination sa ubang mga agencies that are supposed to implement the law like the police and the NBI. There is no proper channel wherein the witnesses can go to,” said.

Moreover, Cuenco also expressed the urgency of the anti child abuse resolution as there have already been reports that human organs are being sold to Chinese patients, putting the lives of innocent children in grave danger.

“Yes, it is very urgent because there is poverty. Kapit sa patalim na lang gud ng mga pamilya. But you know, let’s have the solution to… for [their] life. Ang big deal lage louy kaayo ang mga bata. ” Cuenco expressed.

ALSO READ:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP