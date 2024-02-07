Security guard dies while saving 2 minors from drowning

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An 18-year-old security guard died while saving two drowning minors at a beach in Barangay Catarman, Liloan town, on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The victim was identified as Judel Escorel, a working student and resident of Barangay Poog, Toledo City.

The minors he saved are cousins aged 11 and 12.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Liloan Police Station, the victim was working as a security guard for a residence near the beach.

A family from Consolacion was swimming at the beach, along with the two minors.

However, when Escorel saw the two minors drowning, he immediately responded and tried to save them.

Escorel successfully saved the two minors, but he was washed away by large waves and drowned.

“Kamao gyud ni siya molangoy kay naluwas man niya tong duha pero ang problema lang base sa giingon sa witness nakakita kusog gyud kaayo ang sulog and probably naluya na sad gyud to siya kay ang instinct man gud kung ang usa ka tawo malunod kung naay motabang niya ilaha gyud ng birahon paubos para sila makasaka. Isa to sa factor probably nahurot gyud iyang kusog,” Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Liloan Police Station said.

His body was recovered at the Suba Bridge in Barangay Poblacion.

ALSO READ

Cordova accident: Twin 5-year-old boys die after they fell into swimming pool

Teen drowns while spearfishing in Batangas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP