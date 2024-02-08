Wedding in Dalaguete gets unexpected twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newlywed couple Rolando Hortado and Analiza Ambayec of Bulak, Dalaguete, along with the invitees, laughed and enjoyed the ride as they crossed a river heading to the reception.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Joy Ambayec, first-degree cousin of the bride and the wedding photographer who uploaded the pictures on Facebook, shared with CDN Digital that there was no other option for them but to cross the river.

“Mapugos gyud og agi ang mga motorista didto sa sapa,” she said.

The place used to have a ‘taytayan’ or bridge that allowed people or vehicles to cross an obstacle such as a river, but because of heavy rain, the said bridge got destroyed by the flood.

“Naa na sad bag-o taytayan gipahabogan na jud na only people ra ang makaagi,” she shared.

The wedding was held at Manlapay, Dalaguete, and they had to travel for almost 1 hour to reach the reception in Bulak, Dalaguete.

“Lingaw jud kaayo [kay] mostly ang ni attend ana wala gyud kaara anang lugara,” she added.

Ambayec also said that the invitees were having fun and were shocked because of how long the distance was and the need to travel across the river.

“Naay napalong ang motor sa tunga-tunga, niya nay sakay pajud,” Ambayec shared.

In the photos, you can see that it was still indeed a happy day for the entire wedding entourage and guests, and it will surely be a wedding that’ll be one for the books.

