Tagbilaran drug den: Couple, drug den visitor arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested on Thursday a couple for allegedly running a suspected drug den inside their house in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The live-in partners were nabbed during a buy–bust operation inside their house in Purok 2, Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The suspects were identified as Sarah Jane Espejo, 29, a sidewalk vendor, and Nelmar Maputol, 39, a construction worker.

During the operation, authorities also arrested Anthony Baliling, 28, a barber and an alleged visitor of the Tagbilaran drug den.

In its report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that the three were arrested during a buy-bust operation at around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Personnel of the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office initiated the buy-bust operation, in coordination with Bohol Maritime Police Station, Bohol Provincial Police Office (PPO) and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN), and Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Law enforcers confiscated from the couple 8 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams and with a market value of P74,800.

They also recovered buy-bust money, two mobile phones, and various drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA-7, the suspected shabu and the other drug evidence have already been submitted for chemical analysis.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they learned of the suspects’ operations from a confidential informant.

After two weeks of doing case buildup, they conducted the anti-illegal drugs operation on Thursday.

The couple, according to Alcantara, can dispose of 10-15 grams of illegal drugs per week.

As of this writing, the 3 arrested individuals are in the custody of authorities waiting for the filing of appropriate charges against them.

According to PDEA-7, drug charges for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the three.

