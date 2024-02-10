8 KA MGA KANDING GIPATAY, GIBALBAL SA BANGIS NGA MGA IRO
TAN-AWA: Walo ka mga kandıng ang nakit-ang gipamatay sa bukid sa Sitio Tagaytay, Purok Pabo, Brgy. Mantalongon, Barili Cebu pasado ala-una sa kahaponon niadtong Martes, Pebrero 6, 2024.
Si Jonard Mangubat, anak sa tag-iya sa mga kandıng nga si Tolorosa Mangubat maoy nakadiskobre sa mga patay nilang mga binuhi. Gituhoan nga ang mga kandıng gibugno ug mga bangis nga iro. / photos courtesy of Tolorosa Mangubat via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital
