8 KA MGA KANDING GIPATAY, GIBALBAL SA BANGIS NGA MGA IRO

CDN Digital February 10,2024 - 09:25 AM

kanding

TAN-AWA: Walo ka mga kandıng ang nakit-ang gipamatay sa bukid sa Sitio Tagaytay, Purok Pabo, Brgy. Mantalongon, Barili Cebu pasado ala-una sa kahaponon niadtong Martes, Pebrero 6, 2024.

Si Jonard Mangubat, anak sa tag-iya sa mga kandıng nga si Tolorosa Mangubat maoy nakadiskobre sa mga patay nilang mga binuhi. Gituhoan nga ang mga kandıng gibugno ug mga bangis nga iro. / photos courtesy of Tolorosa Mangubat via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

kanding

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Barili, goats, kanding
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.