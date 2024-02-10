Latest News Life!

Lunar New Year in the Philippines draws crowds to one of the world’s oldest Chinatowns

February 10, 2024
Lanterns

A man stands under lanterns during an event for the 430th anniversary of Manila’s Chinatown, said to be the oldest in the world, at the capital’s Binondo district, Philippines on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Crowds are flocking to Manila’s Chinatown to usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon and experience lively traditional dances on lantern-lit streets with food, lucky charms and prayers for good fortune. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Crowds are flocking to Chinatown in the Philippine capital to usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon and experience lively traditional dances on lantern-lit streets with food, lucky charms and prayers for good fortune.

Still recovering from the pandemic years and struggling amid global economic concerns, Chinese restaurants and shops in the area brimmed with festive lights and decor ahead of the Lunar New Year on Saturday, hoping to cash in on an influx of tourists.

Lamp posts in Manila’s riverside Binondo commercial district, said to be one of the oldest Chinatowns in the world, feature dragon decor with tails curled around the poles. In a crowded mall, a huge dragon hangs over selfie-taking shoppers.

Giant wood dragon

A giant wood dragon is displayed at a mall at Binondo district, said to be the oldest Chinatown in the world, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna lit a “money tree” and led a ceremony to mark what she and other officials said was the 430th founding anniversary of the Binondo district.

Lion dance

Lion performers cross a road at Binondo district, said to be the oldest Chinatown in the world, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Dragon dancers performed to the beating of drums at the event, which was capped by fireworks.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, business establishments large and small were forced to shut down, and Chinatown resembled a ghost town. But the crowds returned in force this week, with traffic jams and parking lots crammed with SUVs.

Building

Residents play beside the El Hogar building, one of the few remaining old structures at Manila’s Chinatown, said to be the oldest in the world, at the capital’s Binondo district, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle. The Year of the Wood Dragon, which local Chinese hope will bring abundance, follows the Year of the Rabbit.

Lucky charms

A vendor sells fruits with lucky charms for the coming Chinese New Year at Binondo district, said to be the oldest Chinatown in the world, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

READ MORE: What to know about Lunar New Year Celebrations in PH

 

 

TAGS: Chinatown, Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year, Year of the Dragon
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.