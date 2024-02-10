Prosperous Beginnings, NUSTAR Resort Welcomes the Year of the Wood Dragon

NUSTAR Resort Cebu welcomed the year of the Wood Dragon with cheers and held a Prosperity Parade around the resort that concluded with the symbolic Prosperity Toss with NUSTAR executives at The Atrium.

The Prosperity Parade commenced at the lobby attended by NUSTAR Executives Alan Teo, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc., Trevor Hammond, Senior Vice President of Gaming and Integrated Resort Operations, and Katrina Mae de Jesus, Assistant Vice President of Resort Marketing and Business Development.

NUSTAR executives performed the eye-dotting ritual, wherein symbolic paint was carefully applied on the lions’ eyes, ears, mouth, nose, legs, and forehead, bringing the lions to life. This symbolic tradition transformed the lion from a dormant object to a lively and energetic entity. Cheers erupted as the lions started its lion dance, their movements synchronized with the live accompaniment of drums and cymbals, while the Chinese god of fortune tossed golden coins to spectators. The dragon and lions spread cheers and blessings by traversing from around the key areas of the integrated resort.



Chinese Opera Duo Singers left no pause as the parade arrived at The Atrium, enchanting the spectators with their voices. Enthralling Fan and Ribbon Dance Performances also delighted the spectators before the Dragon and Lions showcased their final performance.

The Prosperity Toss or Lo Hei with NUSTAR executives was the concluding act of the celebration. Lo Hei is a communal tossing of ‘yusheng’, a combined dish to create a colorful raw fish salad, symbolizing prosperity. It comprises raw fish slices, vegetables, condiments, and spices. Tossing from a safe height is believed to call good fortune to oneself or the business.

As the Lunar New Year commences, there is still time to celebrate with friends and family. NUSTAR Resort Cebu, the newest integrated resort, surely has much to offer. For inquiries, call NUSTAR Restaurant Reservations at (032) 888 8282, visit their website at nustar.ph, or follow their Facebook Page.

