NUSTAR stuns crowd with a studded flash mob of more than 300 participants

Upon the launch of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s rendition of the well-loved local tourism jingle “I Love Cebu,” a merry-studded flash mob furnished with the participation of approximately more than 300 individuals, including NUSTAR executives led by Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo and Cebu’s brightest artists and creators, got the crowd stunned.

NUSTAR utilizes local beats to celebrate Cebu’s beauty and amplify their affection to the city’s energy.

Besides the executives, it was also joined by the premier resort’s employees across entities from its Casino, Mall, and Fili Hotel alongside Cebu’s Maoy Queen, Jacky Chang, Wonggoys, the music artists behind the song “Way Blema,” and a homegrown creator dubbed Sugbo’s Disney Demi-god Maui, HarshBoi.

Their reimagined ‘I Love Cebu’ music video, produced and directed by Josei Cuizon, features iconic landmarks across the region and a feast of its culture and heritage.

The one-for-books performance of the NUSTAR Team was coupled with the introduction of their new event space, The Atrium, specifically located in the heart of the resort destination.

Catch NUSTAR’s I Love Cebu music via their official facebook page at @nustarcebu.

ADVERTORIAL

