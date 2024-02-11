Solon pushes creation of Dept of Water Resource Management

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A lawmaker is pushing for the establishment of a national framework for water resource management that is spelled out in the proposed Department of Water Resources Management (DWRM) as a long-term solution to water shortage in the country.

Agri Partylist Representative Wilber Lee said that the DWRM will bring together 32 government agencies, including the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), under one department.

Lee said that having an effective and sustainable DWRM will help the country cope with the effects of climate change, ensure adequate water supply and attain food security.

“Para po iisa lang ang direksyon dito, including po itong construction of water impounding facilities, dams, and itong mga iba’t-ibang ahensiya, including yung NIA dito po ito mapupunta sa Department of Water Resources Management,” Lee said.

Aside from this, Lee said that the concerned government agencies will also closely coordinate with the Department of Agriculture (DA) in implementing short-term solutions to water concerns, such as urging farmers to plant drought-resistant seeds and implement cloud seeding in El Niño stricken areas.

Moreover, Lee is urging NIA to fast track the renovation and repair of irrigation systems throughout the country.

And to help farmers recover from the ill effect of the water shortage brought about by the El Niño phenomenon, Lee is urging them to avail of the SURE Aid program of the Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Credit Policy Council (DA-ACPC).

SURE Aid is a loan program for calamity-stricken farmers that can be paid in two years.

“Pag drought kasi it is considered as a calamity. This is a sum of money that can be repaid for two years without interest,” he added.

In addition, Lee said that his office is working with DA for the conduct of seminars and trainings for farmers and the distribution of agricultural inputs.

