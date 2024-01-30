NIA gears up for ‘strong El Niño’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in Cebu and Central Visayas has already created plans to combat the negative effects of the el Niño.

Engineer Kieth Monteroso of NIA Cebu, said in a press briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, that NIA had already crafted their El Niño Action Plan which included mitigating measures like water distribution system, and alternate wet and dry distribution technology.

This action plan was formulated because the El Niño ‘can damage crops’ according to Monteroso.

Drought-resilient crops

The plan also included the diversification of crops and also drought-resilient types of crops like corn and egglants among others.

As part of the mitigating actions for the drought season, Monteroso said that they would encourage planting high-value crops like lettuce and cabbage since they would have less water requirement.

Close coordination

“If we plan more then less [ang] water, dili makasustain (it cannot sustain). With that, less production and with that loss in expenses sa atoang government (of our government),” Monteroso said.

He added that NIA is in close coordination with the local and national government agencies, especially the Department of Agriculture (DA), for the preparation of the El Niño.

Wet, dry seasons

Moreover, he said that usually, the wet and dry seasons would start in May and November, respectively.

But due to the emergence of El Niño, the wet and dry season now is in September and February, respectively.

El Niño Advisory No. 7 The El Niño emerged in June, July, and August last year, based on the forecast of Pagasa last May 2, 2023. The state weather bureau also said that it might persist until the first quarter of 2024.

Moreover, in its El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) Advisory No. 7, Pagasa said that ‘strong el Niño’ would be ongoing and would be expected to continue through January to February 2024.

Climate models

“Majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the March-April-May 2024 season with a transition to ENSO-neutral in the April-May-June 2024 season,” Pagasa added.

Furthermore, Pagasa said that El Niño could increase the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions which could bring dry spells and droughts in some areas of the country.

It may also adversely affect the climate-sensitive sectors such as water resources, agriculture, energy, health, public safety, and other key sectors of the country.

Pre-Cloud Seeding

Last Jan. 23, the representatives from the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) and the DA’s Provincial Agriculture Technology Coordinating Office (DA-PATCO) conducted a meeting to prepare for the Pre-Cloud Seeding Assessment/Meeting with NIA-7.

“The team engaged in preparatory activities aimed at addressing the potential challenges posed by El Niño and to conduct a joint area assessment for pre-cloud seeding operations in the province of Bohol,” said Engr. Ma. Donessa Autida, NIA’s acting operations section chief.

“We will continue to give our support and full coordination with the team to ensure that we take timely action in light of the anticipated challenges brought about by El Niño”, she added.

After the said meeting, according to NIA-7, they conducted a thorough site inspection at the Malinao Irrigation System in Bohol which allowed them to assess the current state of the irrigation systems and the farming areas.

