Voter registration resumes; over 400 register in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – People flock to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Mandaue City, Barangay Centro, during the first day of voter registration on Monday, February 12.

Around 469 individuals were able to register on Monday for the 2025 midterm elections.

The voter registration will end on September 30. Comelec-Mandaue plans to conduct satellite registration in the different barangays.

Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer Atty. Anna Fleur Gujilde said that Saturdays of the entire month of March will be allocated to off-site registration in the barangays.

In August, they also plan to conduct satellite registration at the Pacific Mall, while in September they plan to transfer to the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex just beside their office to accommodate more people.

During the conduct of off-site registrations, registrations at the Comelec office will be closed since the registration machines will also be brought to the satellite areas.

Gujilde said that they will also have a registration fair at the University of San Carlos Talamban Campus and Cebu Doctors University in Mandaue City on February 27 and 28 as part of Comelec’s Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

This will cater to students and school personnel living outside Cebu who want to vote but cannot return to their respective provinces to register.

The midterm election is scheduled for May 12, 2025. Individuals are eligible to register if they will turn 18 years old on or before election day.

