Kenyan runner Chepsiror wins another 10k fun run in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kenyan runner Eric Chepsiror and Cherry Andrin continued to pile up wins in local footraces after topping the 10-kilometer race of the Crescent Run ML419 Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Chepsiror, who recently won the Run for a Cause: Heroes Day Fun Run last Oct. 10, 2022, flexed his winning form anew by topping the same distance on Sunday morning at the CCSC.

The Kenyan runner clocked in 33 minutes and 10 seconds, beating Jerome Casinillo who finished second in 33:55, while Mark Revilla settled for third place in 35:21.

Andrin topped the 10k distaff side in 45:48, beating Joy Tandoc who trailed her at second place in 47:20, while Icy Baldos rounded off the top three finishers in 48:35.

The 5k male top three finishers were Jovan Bensig (17:29), Ariel Saballa (18:07), and Arcelo Oswaldo (18:57), respectively.

Meanwhile, the 5k female winners were Asia Paraase (20:02), Rain Noval (22:46), and Angel Sabellano (24:36).

On the other hand, the 3k top three finishers female category were Jordine Gairanod (14:13), Dona Paculanang (17:46), and Faith Torrevillas (18:50).

Lastly, the 3k male winners were Fedel Redillas (11:38), Joi Joel Flores (15:47), and Kingslee Loro (16:57).

A total of 500 runners answered the starting gun in the running event organized by the Masonic Lodge 419 for its charitable deeds.

The proceeds of the running event will be used for the group’s charitable activities in Barangay Balisong and Barangay Casay elementary schools and villages in Argao town, south Cebu.

/dbs