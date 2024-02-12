Suspect in Mindanao State University bombing surrenders – AFP

MANILA, Philippines — One of the suspects linked to the fatal bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) last December 3 surrendered to authorities on Sunday, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

AFP said in a statement on Monday that Arsani Membisa, who has three aliases, “Lapitos,” “Khatab,” and “Hatab,” turned himself in to the Philippine Army’s (PA) 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion.

No other details were provided about his surrender, but AFP revealed that Khatab’s statements corroborated with its initial information on the death of Kadapi Mimbesa, alias “Engineer.”

In the same statement, AFP likewise confirmed the death of Engineer during the PA’s 103rd Infantry Brigade’s encounter with armed Dawlah Islamiyah members in Lanao del Sur from January 25 to 26 this year.

Although it was not specified how many were killed during the operation, AFP reported that it also resulted in the confiscation of nine high-powered firearms, a bandolier, four two-way radios, and a smartphone.

Citing police records, PNP reported on December 6 that both suspects were involved in previous bombing incidents and had pending arrest warrants.

