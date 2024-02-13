Any ‘Galentine’s Day’ ideas?

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Girls will always find a reason to spend time together, gossiping, and having the best time of their lives.

Even during this love month when everyone is thinking about the perfect dates with their partners, single and in a relationship ladies are always ready to spend time with their main B’s even just for one night.

This is called “Galentine’s Day.”

Galentine’s Day is a worldwide celebration of female friendships. It’s usually celebrated on February 13th, but you can celebrate it any day you want!

READ: Single ladies unite: Binibining Pilipinas queens plan ‘Galentine’s Day’ with gal pals

For the girlies who will be spending time with their main B’s this Valentine’s season, here’s some ideas for you!

1. Sleepover!!!

Spending the whole night gossiping about your crushes is everyone’s favorite! Ordering pizza, wearing pajamas, and tossing with non-alcoholic wine (because you’ll get drunk with laughter) is THE BEST option.

2. Date night out

Girlies will always find a reason just to dress pretty and classy for a night out, drinking and gossiping in an expensive restaurant (then calculate the expenses later on)

3. Amusement park

Throats and lungs will be definitely tired at the end of the day if it will be spent in an amusement park. Eating sweets everywhere and trying rides that you’re scared to try and will do anyway because you’re with your besties.

4. Shopping/Strolling

Trying outfits while your girlies agree or disagree is the personification of the saying “I’m a girls girl.” Enjoying the day strolling in shopping malls or ukay-ukay shops with your besties is undeniably the best.

5. Beach outing

The weather in the Philippines has been gloomy lately but the sun is out today and the breeze has been cold, so it is the best time to spend the day lying on the seashore while drinking cold drinks, and just having fun!

Your celebration of Galentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all out and pink! A simple catch-up through coffee and plenty of giggles will make it special.

Happy Galentine’s Day, girlies!

READ: Single on Valentine’s Day? Grab your friend and make this V-Day one for the books!